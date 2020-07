A judge has denied Ace Speedway’s request to continue racing.

The racetrack held races with thousands of people in attendance despite Gov. Roy Cooper’s ban on mass gatherings.

The state sued Ace Speedway over those races and a judge ruled in favor of the state, ordering Ace Speedway to temporarily stop races.

The operators of Ace Speedway appealed that ruling but a judge just upheld it, meaning Ace Speedway cannot legally hold races.