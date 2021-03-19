Judge allows Rodney Shotwell to stay on as Rockingham County superintendent while case proceeds

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, a Rockingham County judge ruled that Superintendent Rodney Shotwell shall remain on the job until another court hearing is held.

The judge ruled for a preliminary injunction, with no timetable or until the court determines to put the matter back on the docket.

After the ruling, Shotwell said he was excited about the ruling and that he was returning to work today.

The attorneys for the school district declined to comment.

During the hearing, attorneys for Shotwell argued that the district violated the terms of the contract by terminating it without cause and that their decision ultimately did harm to his family and his reputation.

The attorneys for the district argued that Shotwell agreed to sign a contract where he could be terminated without cause. When asked by the judge what cause the district did have to terminate his contract, the attorney for the district stated that the four board members who voted him out did so out of concern that he would block their ability to change certain policies.

As she was leaving the courthouse, Rockingham County Board of Education Chair Kimberly McMichael said she was “tired of talking about adults. It’s time to focus on kids.”

The board does not have set plans on what to do with the interim superintendent. They are awaiting advice from counsel.