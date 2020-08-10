‘Joy just came to my heart’: Former nursing home worker wins $100,000 scratch off prize in Greensboro

RALEIGH, N.C. — A local fisherman didn’t have much luck at the lake, but when he picked up a scratch off ticket in Greensboro, he netted a huge catch.

On Thursday, William Benton Jr., of Greensboro, went to Kwik JP Express on Randleman Road and bought two Millionaire Bucks scratch off tickets.

“When I saw it, I just couldn’t believe it,” Benton said. “Joy just came to my heart.”

Benton, a former nursing home worker, had won $100,000. After taxes, he took home $70,756.

Already, he has big plans for the cash.

“First, I’m gonna buy me a car,” he said. “Then I’ll just pay my bills and save my money.”

He said he also plans to use the money to help his family and donate to the elderly.

Millionaire Bucks, which costs $20 per ticket, still have two $4 million prizes and four $100,000 prizes remaining.