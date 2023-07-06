(WGHP) — A founding member of a legendary rock band has died.

George Tickner, best known for founding and playing guitar with Journey, has died at age 76, according to now lone original Journey member Neal Schon, who shared the news on his social media.

Tickner was not with Journey for long, playing with them in their very first line-up in 1973 after working with Jerry Garcia and bands like Furious Bandersnatch in the 1970s. He left Journey after the release of their debut album, which he has several writing credits on, music news outlet Loudwire writes. He also has writing credits on some songs from their follow-up album “Next.”

Tickner pursued a career in medicine after his time with Journey, but worked in the music industry still as well. He reunited with his Journey bandmates when they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tickner was 76 years old.