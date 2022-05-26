FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Joshua Duggar, 34, was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for his December 2021 conviction on child pornography charges.

Judge Timothy L. Brooks sentenced the former reality TV star in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville on the morning of May 25.

Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in total. Western District Attorney Clay Fowlkes held a press conference shortly following the sentencing which can be watched in the video player above.

Justin Gelfand, Duggar’s defense attorney, expressed gratitude toward the judge for dismissing one count and turning down a request for a 240-month sentence, adding that he will continue to fight on appeal.

Duggar was arrested on April 29, 2021. Federal agents had executed a search warrant at Wholesale Motorcars, Duggar’s place of employment, on November 20, 2019. They seized multiple electronic devices and pieces of evidence, including one video file that Special Agent Gerald Faulkner called “in the top five of the worst of the worst that I’ve ever had to examine.”

Jury selection for the trial took place on the last day of November, with a Duggar family member included in the pool of potential jurors. He was immediately excused.

The trial began with opening statements by both sides on December 1. The prosecution called ten witnesses, presenting their case in a linear fashion, while the defense called just two witnesses.

Closing arguments followed six days of witness testimony. Defense attorney Justin Gelfand characterized the investigators and prosecutors as “star-struck about the possibility of prosecuting Josh Duggar.”

Josh Duggar in federal court for a detention hearing. | Artist: John Kushmaul

Prosecutor Dustin Roberts kept things simple for the jury, reminding them that “this is not a complicated case.”

“Mr. Duggar has had his day in court,” he added. “Now it’s time to hold him accountable. It’s time to convict Josh Duggar.”

On December 9, Duggar was unanimously found guilty on both charges. He was taken into custody immediately and handcuffed by U.S. Marshals. Duggar was crying as he shared a quick moment with his wife, Anna Duggar, before he was escorted out of the courtroom.

He was transported to Washington County Detention Center, where he was held until his sentence was handed down today.