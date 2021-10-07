Josh Duggar attorneys asked to submit alibi defense within two weeks

This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Attorneys for former reality TV star Duggar filed motions Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 seeking to dismiss child pornography charges against him. (Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Defense attorneys for Josh Duggar in his child pornography case have been asked by the prosecution to provide any intended alibi defense within 14 days.

Duggar, 33, of Springdale, Arkansas, is charged in a two-count indictment alleging one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to a court document, the lawyers must “notify the attorney for the Government of any intended alibi defense for the acts charged in the indictment alleged to have taken place on or about May 14, 2019 through May 16, 2019 between approximately 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day at Wholesale Motors in Tontitown.”

The document states that such notice should include each specific place where Duggar claims to have been at the time of the alleged offense and the name, address and telephone number of each alibi witness.

According to court documents, Duggar allegedly used the internet to download and possess child sexual abuse material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12.

Duggar has pleaded not guilty to both counts of the indictment. He is currently under house arrest under several conditions, including staying with a court-ordered custodian.

He faces up to 40 years in prison and up to $500,000 in fines if found guilty.

Duggar’s trial is set for 9:00 a.m. Nov. 30 with a pretrial hearing on Nov. 18.