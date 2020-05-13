Johnston County sheriff won’t ‘interfere or prevent’ churchgoers from assembling

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said he would lay down his badge and go home before stopping the citizens of the county from assembling for an indoor church service.

Bizzell released a letter where he said he and his deputies took an oath to defend the Constitution and that he would not “forego that oath to interfere or prevent church goers” from peacefully assembling.

“NOW, LET’S HAVE CHURCH,” the sheriff wrote.

Bizzell said it is church families should stand in unison to protect their First Amendment rights to “assemble peacefully” and exercise their freedom to worship.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s current executive order restricts churches from holding indoor services for more than 10 people.

The order does not limit the number of people for an outdoor worship service.

Bizzell said it was unfair that retail businesses can operate daily but “church folk can’t even go to church once a week.”