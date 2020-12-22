North Carolina middle school teacher and coach dies from COVID-19 complications

News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County teacher and coach has died due to complications from COVID-19.

According to the Johnston County School Board Chair Todd Sutton, John Krol died Monday due to a blood clot in his lungs which was related to COVID-19.

Krol taught at Swift Creek Middle School, which has been offering in-person classes.

According to Krol’s bio on Swift Creek Middle School’s website, he lived in Clayton with his wife and five boys.

He was a teacher for 17 years and taught math, science and social studies.

Krol was the head football and baseball coach at Swift Creek Middle School.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter