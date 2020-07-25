John Lewis’ celebration of life starts today in hometown of Troy, Alabama

FILE – This June 16, 2010 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., participates in a ceremony to unveil two plaques recognizing the contributions of enslaved African Americans in the construction of the United States Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, has died. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed his passing late Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Rep. John Lewis’ weekend celebration of life events will be livestreamed within this story, starting Saturday at 10 a.m. CT.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The family of the late congressman John Lewis will host “Celebration of Life” events across the country this weekend, including in Alabama, his home state.

Saturday’s and Sunday’s events are part of a six-day celebration of the civil rights icon. Rep. Lewis (D-Ga.) died last Friday at age 80 of pancreatic cancer—a battle he made public in late December. He was the last surviving member of the “Big Six” civil rights activists, led by the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., who organized the 1963 March on Washington.

Saturday, Lewis’ body will travel back to his hometown Troy, where he grew up during racial segregation in the South. Hopeful of attending the local, all-white Troy College, now Troy University, Lewis said he never received a response and attended the predominately Black American Baptist College in Nashville instead. Wanting to challenge school segregation, he then decided to write to Martin Luther King, Jr., about his struggle. This correspondence sparked Lewis’ involvement in the civil rights movement and eventual participation in the 1961 Freedom Rides.

Several events celebrating Lewis’ life will be held Saturday in Troy and Selma:

A Service Celebrating “The Boy from Troy” – Trojan Arena, Troy University from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT

Congressman Lewis Lies in Repose – Trojan Arena, Troy University from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT

Selma Salutes Congressman John Lewis – Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT

Congressman Lewis Lies in Repose – Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. CT

Lewis’ body will return to the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma Sunday morning for his “final crossing.” This symbolic journey comes 55 years after the civil rights activist, then 25, was badly beaten on the bridge by Alabama state troopers while leading a 600-strong march for voting rights. He suffered a fractured skull in an attack that erupted during the peaceful demonstration. The televised incident on March 7, 1965, which became known as “Bloody Sunday,” served as a catalyst for a national outcry to end racial discrimination.

FILE – In this March 7, 1965 file photo, state troopers use clubs against participants of a civil rights voting march in Selma, Ala. At foreground right, John Lewis, chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, is beaten by a state trooper. The day, which became known as “Bloody Sunday,” is widely credited for galvanizing the nation’s leaders and ultimately yielded passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. (AP Photo/File)

In a 2014 tweet, Rep. John Lewis said this mugshot was taken at Parchman Penitentiary after his arrest in Jackson, Mississippi for “using ‘white’ restroom.”(Nexstar DC)

FILE – In this March 1, 1965, photo, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. leads a procession behind the casket of Jimmie Lee Jackson during funeral rites at Marion, Ala. From left, John Lewis, the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, King and the Rev. Andrew Young. In 1965, Jackson was fatally shot at a protest in Marion. It was that killing that sent hundreds of people to Selma for a march at the Edmund Pettus Bridge two weeks later. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – In this March 7, 1965, file photo march leader Hosea Williams, left, leaves the scene as state troopers break up the civil rights voter registration march in Selma, Ala., and put John Lewis, center, of the Student Non-violent Coordinating Committee on the ground on what is known as Bloody Sunday. President Barack Obama is marking the 45th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” by praising “these heroes” who marched into history, and says that despite all the progress since “that terrible day in Selma,” more still needs to be done. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – In this March 7, 2015, file photo, singing “We Shall Overcome,” President Barack Obama, third from left, walks holding hands with Amelia Boynton, who was beaten during “Bloody Sunday,” as they and the first family and others including Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga, left of Obama, walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., for the 50th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” a landmark event of the civil rights movement. Some residents in the landmark civil rights city of Selma, Ala., are among the critics of a bid to rename the historic bridge where voting rights marchers were beaten in 1965. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act of 1965 six months later.

Lewis’ celebration of life continues Sunday with multiple events in Montgomery and Selma:

The Final Crossing – Edmund Pettus Bridge at 10 a.m. CT

Receiving Ceremony – Front Entrance Hall, Alabama State Capitol at 2 p.m. CT

Congressman Lewis Lies in State – Alabama State Capitol from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. CT

Other events will be hosted in Atlanta and Washington D.C. The events will also be livestreamed on multiple platforms. For more information, click here.

