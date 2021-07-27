Joey Jordison, Slipknot co-founder, dies at 46

(WGHP) — Joey Jordison, the founding drummer of the band Slipknot, died on Monday, Rolling Stone reports. He was 46.

A representative for Jordison’s family said he died peacefully in his sleep.

The cause of death has not been released.

“Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music,” a statement from the family read.

Jordison was with Slipknot until 2013 and co-wrote many of the band’s biggest hits.