Jimmy Buffett launches virtual tour for fans to watch concerts at home

TAMPA (WFLA) – Jimmy Buffett is hitting the road! The internet highway that is.
Starting Wednesday, March 25 and every Wednesday and Saturday at 8 p.m. EST Buffett will be re-broadcasting shows from his live archives via margaritaville.tv
You can also listen to the concerts on Radio Margaritaville on Sirus/XM.
Here’s the full Cabin Fever Virtual Tour schedule:
March 25: Live from Key West, Florida (2015)
March 28: Live from The Gorge in George, Washington (1996)
April 1: Live from The Coyote Drive-In at Fort Worth, Texas (2014)
April 4: Live from Honolulu, Hawaii (2004)
April 8: Live from Paris France (2017)
April 11: The Millennium Show Live from Los Angeles, California (1999)
April 15: Live from Australia (2011)
April 18: Live from Mansfield, Massachusetts (1994)
April 22: Live from Bora Bora (2010)
April 25: Live from Hartford, Connecticut (1995)
April 29: Live from Wellington, New Zealand (2017)
May 2: Far Side of the World Show (various years and cities)
May 6: Live from Dublin, Ireland (2019)
May 9: Live from Key West, Florida (2015)