TOKYO — Jessica Springsteen, who graduated from Duke University in 2014, is headed to the Tokyo Olympics as a member of the US equestrian team.

The 29-year-old daughter of Bruce Springsteen will join Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward to make up the finalized US jumping roster, according to a social media post made by the equestrian team.

She studied psychology at Duke and will ride atop her stallion, named Don Juan Van de Donkhoeve, to represent America in Tokyo.

Roster set ☑️ The final equestrian team joining #TeamUSA at the #TokyoOlympics is out 💪🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8ZDIYgXpFK — US Equestrian (@USequestrian) July 5, 2021