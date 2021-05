HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The JDRF One Walk was held in High Point on Saturday to raise money for type 1 diabetes research.

Instead of a traditional walk as in years past, a celebration was held at the new Congdon Yards.

Brad Jones and Emily Byrd were there as hosts.

Many of the families who normally participate were there as well, including a few who have done the walk for 20 years.

Several of the top donators were recognized with special awards.