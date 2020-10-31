JDRF hosts Triad drive-in celebration emceed by FOX8 news team to raise awareness of type 1 diabetes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — JDRF hosted a Triad Fall Walk Drive-In Celebration in the parking lot of the Greensboro Coliseum at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The onstage program recognized people recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D) and celebrated top fundraisers—individuals, family teams and corporate teams.

Attendees also learned about the latest T1D research advancements powered by JDRF One Walk fundraising and listened to sponsor messages and musical performances.

The event was emceed by members of longtime presenting sponsor FOX8’s news team, including Neill McNeill, Katie Nordeen and Van Denton.

“We’re delighted that we have the opportunity to gather with our Triad T1D family in a safe, socially distanced way on Halloween morning,” said JDRF Piedmont Triad Market Director Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh. “When we learned about the Greensboro Coliseum’s ability to host drive-in movies, we realized that this would be a great way to celebrate in-person with our walkers, teams and sponsors.”

The Triad Fall Walk Drive-In Celebration is a prelude to JDRF’s first-ever National One Walk Day on Sunday, Nov. 1. Because of restrictions on large gatherings due to the pandemic, no JDRF Walks will be held in the normal fashion this fall.

JDRF is challenging supporters across the country to come together as one nationwide community. By National One Walk Day on Nov. 1, JDRF has set goals of walking 1.6 million miles in honor of the estimated 1.6 million Americans living with T1D, and $50 million, to commemorate JDRF’s 50 years of progress toward creating a world without T1D.

On Nov. 1, Triad walkers will join with JDRF supporters across the state to take part in JDRF’s online North Carolina Finish Line Festival and Ceremony, which will include:

Mile of Hope: Recognizing teams that raise at least $2,500

T-Shirt Hall of Fame: Featuring teams’ customized Walk t-shirts—from 2020 and earlier

Fearless 50: Highlighting the top 50 individual and team fundraisers

V1Ps: Showcasing all Walkers who individually raise $1,000 or more

Partner Pavilion: Introducing 15 corporate partners

Digital Photo Booth

