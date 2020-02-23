JDRF Hope Gala raises over $1 million for type one diabetes research, honors FOX8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- FOX8 was honored to be able to play a small role in a large battle against type one diabetes on Saturday.

FOX8's general manager Jim Himes accepted the Gala Champion Award on behalf of the station.

The Hope Gala has raised $17.3 million dollars in the past 19 years.

The Piedmont Triad chapter of JDRF honored Shirley and Henry Frye and Angela and Henry Frye Jr.

Henry Frye Jr. was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 1972 at the age of 13.

In the summer of 1972, Shirley and Henry, along with their sons, Henry Jr. and 11-year-old Harlan attended the Democratic National Convention in Miami.

On the flight home, Shirley noticed that Henry Jr. was very lethargic and not himself. Upon landing, Shirley and Henry Jr. went directly to see the doctor, who asked if anyone in their family had diabetes and sent them immediately to the hospital, where Henry Jr. was diagnosed.

Over his 10-day hospital stay, Henry Jr. “set me straight,” Shirley said. Henry, Jr. assured his mom that, “we can do this. We just have to change the way we eat, and I have to always take my insulin.”

But, 46 years after Henry Jr.`s diagnosis, his kidneys were failing. In January 2017, he started dialysis and was put on the kidney transplant list.

Eighteen months later: Angela was found to be a match, and on August 21, 2018, she donated one of her kidneys to her husband.

As Jordan Frye Hairston, one of Angela and Henry Jr.`s three daughters, said, “My parents are a match made in heaven. My mom is my hero.”

Jordan and her sisters, Whitney and Endya Frye, served as Fund A Cure Chairs for the Gala, encouraging individual donations that will honor their parents and grandparents and go directly to fund diabetes research.

At the Hope Gala, nearly 1,000 guests attended to raise more than $1 million dollars to fund research.