(WGHP) — Jason David Frank has died at the age of 49, according to TMZ.

Frank is best known for starring as Tommy Oliver in the original “Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers” series.

While playing Oliver, he debuted as the first evil Ranger. However, due to the popularity of his character, he eventually became the star and protagonist of the series as the Green Ranger and the White Ranger.

Frank also embarked on a professional mixed martial arts career in 2010, winning all four of his amateur bouts and winning his only professional fight.