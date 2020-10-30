Jared, Katie, Matt of 107.5 KZL recovering after testing positive for coronavirus

Three members of the 107.5 KZL team have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jared, Katie and “Man Kisser Matt” of “Jared and Katie in the Morning” tested positive on Oct. 19.

Jason Goodman tested negative.

107.5 KZL says Jared, Katie and Matt have been recovering since.

“Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they attempt to be back live (possibly from their homes) Tuesday morning at 6AM on 1075KZL,” KZL said in a Facebook post.

Latest headlines from FOX8