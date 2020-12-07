Jamestown woman says $200,000 scratch-off win will help her retire

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Linda Mabry, of Jamestown, bought a new Black Diamond 7s ticket and won its first $200,000 top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
“I stopped like I always do after work because I wanted to get the new tickets that was out,” she said. “Every month when the new ones come out, I just like to try them.”
Mabry, who works as a benefits administrator, bought her winning $5 ticket from the Quick Mart on West Main Street in Jamestown on Thursday.
At home later that night, she scratched the tickets.
“I kind of looked and I said, ‘Is this a winner?’” recalled Mabry of realizing she won a top prize. “And then I got my cell phone and took a picture of it to make sure I was seeing it right. And after that, I went to bed!”
She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $141,501.
“Just help pad my retirement when I retire in about three years,” said Mabry of her plans for the prize money. “I’ll pay off a few bills I’ve got and then put the rest away for retirement.”
