Jamestown man plans to buy house for wife, new baby after Lucky for Life lotto win

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A Jamestown man plans to leave apartment life behind after a big win.

Babacar Samb won the $25,000 a year for life prize in the Lucky for Life game. He bought his ticket at the Great Stops on West Wendover Avenue in Jamestown.

“I woke my wife up,” said Samb, a 36-year-old machine operator, on Monday. “She couldn’t believe it. She said, ‘No way.’ I said, ‘Yes. This is real. We did it.’”

Samb choose the lump sum option for his prize, taking home $275,925 after federal and state tax withholdings. He plans to use the winnings to buy a home for him, his wife and their baby.

“Wow, it’s amazing,” Samb said. “It’s like a dream right now. It’s hard to believe.”

Samb is the third North Carolinian to win the $25,000 a year for life prize.

