GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Greensboro on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The crash happened on Patterson Street near Norwalk Street around 3:30 p.m.

Bryan Chase Ballard, 25, of Jamestown, was driving a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle and lost control.

Ballard died at the scene.

Greensboro police said speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.