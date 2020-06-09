Jamestown lifeguard donates kidney to teenage teammate facing kidney failure

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Cedarwood Swim Team in Jamestown had plenty to celebrate on Saturday.

One of their long time lifeguards, Ellen Druebbisch, saved the life of another team member.

This rescue didn’t happen in a pool though. It happened last month at the hospital.

Ellen donated one of her kidneys to a friend, Brendan Harrison. He was born with a birth defect that caused severe damage to his kidneys.

Late last year doctors told the 19-year-old his kidneys were failing and he needed a transplant.

His mom posted a plea for donors on Facebook. Ellen saw the post and convinced her parents to let her get tested to see if she was a match.

Doctors at Wake Forest Baptist Health told her she was a perfect match.

The two underwent the transplant procedure last month, and both are recovering well.

Shannon Smith talked with them about the life-saving choice.