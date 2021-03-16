Jake’s hoping ‘third time will be the charm’ after first owner passes away, second owner loses home

Hi everyone, my name is Jake. Some of the staff and volunteers here at Burlington Animal Services affectionately call me “Jake from State Farm.”

I am around 8 years young and ready to bring great joy and happiness to your life. So, here’s my story.

My original owner passed away, and no one else in the family could keep me, so I came to the shelter. Another person adopted me, but she lost her house and couldn’t keep me either. So, here I am, looking for another forever home and hoping the third time will be the charm.

I am a very happy guy. I’m housetrained, affectionate, playful and I LOVE treats! I have even learned to “sit” for them. I get along OK with some dogs, but if you have another dog, we should probably meet first, just to make sure we’ll get along. However, I’m not a fan of cats, so if you have cats, I’m probably not the pup for you.

I am neutered, current on all shots and ready to be adopted into a loving forever home. If you would like to meet me, just go the Burlington Animal Services’ website and use the scheduling tool on the main page to make an appointment. I sure hope to see you soon!

Love, Jake!