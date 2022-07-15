(WGHP) — New York’s medical examiner has found Ivana Trump’s manner of death was an accident, their official release shows. It says she died of “blunt impact injuries of torso.”

Ivana, 73, was found dead near stairs in her New York apartment Thursday. Investigators have not clarified if she fell down the steps or if they played a role in her death.

The New York Fire Department said it responded to a report of a cardiac arrest shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday and found Ivana Trump dead on arrival.

She was the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump.

She met Donald Trump in 1976, and the two were wed in 1977. They became tabloid figures in New York City throughout the 1980s.

The couple’s divorce in 1992 made front-page headlines.

Donald Trump released the following statement about Ivana’s passing on Thursday:

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!” –Donald Trump

The Trump family also released a statement on Thursday:

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion & determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children & 10 grandchildren.”