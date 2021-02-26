‘It’s time:’ Downtown Greensboro brewhouse plans opening after eased restrictions announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The owner of One Thirteen Brewhouse + Rooftop Bar plans to open after eased restrictions were announced this week.

Owner Toby Leasure said Friday that the four-story space has been ready for months, but capacity restrictions and high COVID-19 case numbers stood in the way of a grand opening.

“It’s mixed emotions right now, obviously opening a new business you want to be wide open and we are still opening with a little bit of restrictions, but it’s still exciting and we can give everyone a comfortable environment,” Leasure said.

Leasure has been renovating the former Greene Street Nightclub for more than a year, with bar seating on each level.

“We’re going to have music on the first floor, where we have beautiful garage doors that are going to open up to downtown Greensboro and allow fresh air to come in,” he said.

The space is fully staffed, and he feels confident the indoor and outdoor seating can accommodate for social distancing.

“It’s time. We’re ready to go,” Leasure said.

He is aiming for a March 10 opening, just in time for the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

“We’re very excited about the ACC in town, we thought that would be a great time to open to give maybe some fans that come in town a new atmosphere to go to as well as well as the locals a place to come watch the games here,” he said.

Bourbon Bowl on South Elm Street also put their opening plans on pause during the pandemic. The owner is aiming for a late spring or early summer open once the restaurant, bar and bowling alley is finished and fully staffed.