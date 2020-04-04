‘It’s pure joy’: Man has emotional reunion with family after COVID-19 recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANASSAS, Va. -- A Virginia man is back home after he was hospitalized for three weeks with coronavirus, WJLA reports.

44-year-old Tito's u Phommachanhcondition was so dire, he was put on a lung bypass machine and into a medically induced coma.

“When I woke up, the only thing I saw was bad news. Five-thousand people died. So I am glad I was able to give some hope to other people. There are some good stories out there,” he said.

When he came home from the hospital, his three children ran to the car and welcomed him back.

"It's pure joy. It really is,” said Amanda Phommacanh, his wife.

It will take at least two months for the 44-year-old father to make a full recovery.

“The whole thing is a blur,” he said. “Like living a nightmare.”