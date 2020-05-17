It’s official: Tropical Storm Arthur has arrived; Tropical Storm Watch in effect for part of the NC coast

The depression east of Florida has strengthened into Tropical Storm Arthur.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for portions of the North Carolina Coast. The Watch includes Surf City to Duck.

Arthur is about 355 miles SSW of Cape Hatteras, according to an 8 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Wind gusts and surf will pick up during the day Sunday, FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing said. Along with strong winds and rough surf, rain could be heavy at times on Monday.

One to 2 inches of rain is expected over coastal North Carolina.