‘It’s not outgrowing, but it is growing’: Lone restaurant owner still working out of closed Four Seasons Town Centre

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four Season’s Town Center has announced it will open its door to the public on May 12 for the first time since closing them due to the pandemic.

The announcement is welcomed news to business owners with locations inside the mall.

The centre closed mid-March due to Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order. However, towards the start of April, owners will businesses inside the centre were given the options to operate out of the space.

Out of the 131 vendors, Wilkie Dawkins was the only store owner who took the offer.

“Bills are still coming, and we can delay them, but we still got things to do and take care of,” Dawkins said.

Dawkins owns Wilks Skillet in Four Season’s Town Centre.

He opened the soul food eatery five months before the pandemic began: a dream he had always aspired too.

Dawkins explained that he and his wife knew that with the restaurant shut down, the financial strain would be felt almost immediately.

“We had to lock in, settle down and pray together and make this thing work,” Dawkins said.

His wife, Geneva, said they put their faith in God.

“That’s all we got. To trust in God and depend on Him,” she said.

The pair had to furlough five of their employees and switch their service system to deliveries and curbside service only.

Every Thursday, Fridayn and Saturday they go inside Four Season’s Town Centre, and make food to order.

“It’s like a ghost town. You walk in, and there’s no one there. It’s desolate…We’re an independent business. I don’t know why. Maybe it’s because they’re a franchise. This has worked out to where we are staying above water,” Dawkins said.

The couple explained that with their new system, they are not bringing in the amount of revenue as before. “It’s not outgrowing, but it is growing.”

However, they have seen their customer base grow.

With online deliveries, and a heavy push with social media, Wilks Skillet has seen a 70% increase of new customers who wouldn’t have found out about them if it weren’t for COVID-19.

Once they are able to fully reopen their location in the mall, they hope to build on the financial success they’ve seen.

“Our numbers aren’t great, but when we open, they’ll be better. There are so many new people that know us now,” Dawkins said.