‘It’s kind of hard to believe’: NC man wins $691,417 Fast Play jackpot

CONCORD, N.C. — On Nov. 6, Joshua Hinson of Concord, bought a $10 Fast Play ticket and hit the largest jackpot yet, winning $691,417, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Hinson bought his lucky $10 Jackpot 7’s ticket from the Circle K on Poplar Tent Road in Concord.

“I was just in awe,” recalled Hinson of realizing he hit the jackpot. “Just stunned. It’s kind of hard to believe.”

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $489,180.

Since Fast Play started in September, North Carolinians have won 12 jackpots.

The rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000.