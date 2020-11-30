‘It’s just unbelievable’: NC man wins $319,692 jackpot

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Barry Jenkins Jr., of Gastonia, won $319,692 on Tuesday night, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It’s just unbelievable that it’s this much,” Jenkins said. “I never even fathomed it could be this much even when I played.”

Jenkins bought his winning $10 Jackpot 7s ticket at the Kingsway on Kendrick Road and waited until the next morning to check it.

“I was at work waiting on a customer, and I happened to pull it out,” he recalled. “I looked down, and it was a jackpot winner, and I was sort of stunned. I had to look at it two or three times. So I downloaded the North Carolina Lottery app and verified that it was a winner.”

Jenkins claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $226,185.

“It’ll help our family in so many ways,” said Jenkins of his prize money. “I look forward to spending it with them and spending it on our house. It’ll just benefit us greatly.”

Jenkins plans to use his prize money on home improvements and a new car for the family.

“It’ll take a lot of anxiety off of having to spend big money here at the holidays,” he said.