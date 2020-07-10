‘It’s just amazing’: NC woman wins $100,000 from scratch-off she bought at Walmart

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Annie Hart, of Jacksonville, said that winning a $100,000 prize on a lottery ticket gives her the chance to buy her first home, according to the NC Education Lottery.

On her way home from running errands on Tuesday, Hart stopped at the Walmart on Western Boulevard in Jacksonville and bought two sets of scratch-off tickets.

Later that afternoon, once she was back home, she decided to scratch her tickets. After winning $40 on one ticket, she moved on to a $25 Extreme Cash ticket.

“I looked at it, and I was like, ‘Wait a minute,” Hart said. “I couldn’t believe my eyes. I was like, ‘Hmm, I won $100.’ Then I looked at it again, and I said, ‘That’s more than $100!’”

Hart, who worked in food services at Camp Lejeune for 37 years, claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday.

After federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $70,757.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Hart said. “I still can’t believe it. It’s just amazing.”

With her winnings, Hart hopes to purchase her first home.

“I’m hoping I can find me a house and buy it,” she said. “I used to pray that I could win some money and buy something of my own instead of paying rent all the time.”