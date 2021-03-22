‘It’s just absolutely incredible’ : Triad travel agents report big increase in business as more people book trips

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shane Lawrence, of Imagine Travel in Greensboro, said he’s never had so many daily calls.

“This past month has been busier than any month in the previous 20 years I’ve been a travel agent. It’s just absolutely incredible,” he explained Monday.

Lawrence is receiving 40-50 calls daily, with people looking to book vacations to Mexico, Disney, and the Dominican Republic.

“I’ve had people with tears of joy and tears of sadness, and some just plain desperation,” he said.

FOX8 spoke with several travelers at Piedmont Triad International Airport who said lower case numbers made them feel more confident booking a flight.

“Last year was rough, so that was a no. I’m starting to feel comfortable traveling as long as I have my mask on, and I took a COVID test before going so I just felt safe to go,” said Hannah Morakinyo, returning from an Atlanta trip visiting family.

Others, like Susan Myers and Patty Cooper, of Asheboro, waited until they were fully vaccinated.

“The vaccine was the ticket, making sure that we’re safe, and they’re safe as well so all of us have the vaccine in the household we’re going to as well. So we should be good,” Cooper said of her trip to Clearwater, Florida.

In February, the airport saw just under 20,000 passengers. Approximately 74,000 came through the airport in February 2020.

“Seeing the airport deserted is kind of sad. Hopefully this time next year it will be back to normal,” Cooper said.

Business is also returning for Holiday Tours, a charter bus company. General Manager David Moody says every week more buses are rolling out of their lot.

“People are calling in to book trips for the summer and the fall, and we have good indications that it’s going to be a good year.”

“I think travel is going to be in 2021 what construction was in 2020. Everybody stayed at home and they were working on things in the house, and now everyone is going to be out of the house and taking vacations,” Lawrence said.