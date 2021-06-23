It’s daunting to make friends as an adult, but there are some tricks to it that can make it a breeze

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — When you have small kids, it can be easier to have a built in social circle. But as you get older, it can be more difficult.

This week on Successful Aging, Linda talks about how to make friends as an adult. The trick is…don’t be shy! There are plenty of classes and other activities targeted at older adults out there, and those are great places to find people who have the same interests as you.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.