‘It’s burning up’: 911 call describes scene of small plane crash in Rockingham County that left pilot dead

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 911 call made on Thursday describes the scene of a fatal plane crash in Rockingham County.

The plane, an Early Bird Jenny, went down in a field off Settle Bridge Road, near the airport, around 6:30 p.m.

The pilot died in the crash, according to Rockingham County Emergency Services.

At 6:39 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting the crash.

“It’s a…small airplane, and it’s burning up,” the caller said. “It’s on the field. It’s right across from the hanger.”

Only the pilot was aboard the plane. The pilot’s name has not been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration will arrive at the crash site at 11 a.m., and the National Transportation Safety Board should arrive around noon to begin investigating.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.

Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates, when asked if there’s anything he would want to say to the family, said, “We’re sorry for their loss. It’s certainly tragic for the individuals and the families involved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”