‘It’s been long-awaited’: Asheboro bypass officially opens

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A $350 million investment that has been decades in the making is finally complete.

Randolph county and Asheboro city officials joined the NCDOT Friday afternoon to unveil the U.S. 64 Asheboro Bypass.

“We never complained about traffic in Asheboro until the last few years. It’s been just crazy,” said Asheboro business owner Sam Ramsey.

Ramsey has owned and operated Asheboro’s two Chick-Fil-As for more than three decades. The newer of the two, built in 2000, sits overlooking U.S. 64/East Dixie Drive.

Ramsey says the traffic is a nightmare.

“It starts at 11 a.m. and goes until about 7 p.m. That 8-hour segment is brutal at times,” Ramsey said.

Backed up cars and frustrated drivers affect the flow of travel and business.

“Many accidents happen, actually right here in front of the Chick-Fil-A,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey’s excited for the new bypass and what it means for Asheboro.

“The locals here who have been avoiding Highway 64/Dixie Drive would now be able to get back on it,” Ramsey said.

We were some of the first people to drive down the brand new 14.4-mile bypass.

“It’s going to enhance our tourism, our travel through. I think it’ll be great for the existing business on business 64. The access will improve tremendously. We can’t wait until the road is open. I think we’ll see results as early as this evening,” said Walker Moffitt, Asheboro mayor pro tempore.

Moffitt, who also serves as Chairman of the North Carolina Zoo Council, tells FOX8 the bypass is expected to bring 1.5 million tourists to the North Carolina Zoo by 2024.

“It’s been long-awaited, this access. Parking problems, travel getting in and out problems has plagued our efforts for several years, and this is going to alleviate 100% of it,” Moffitt explained.

“I think those folks who are trying to get to Charlotte or Raleigh will be much happier now,” Ramsey concluded.

The bypass officially opened 3 p.m. Friday. Moffitt believes drivers will notice an immediate difference in traffic.