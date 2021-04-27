‘It’s an eyesore’: Workers cleaning up Randleman Lake

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of Canter Road in Archdale might be blocked from time to time this week due to trash pickup.

Crews from the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority are removing bottles, balls, coolers and other items from Muddy Creek which eventually flows into Randleman Lake.

Melvin Canter lives near Randleman Lake. He said garbage in the lake is a big problem.

“I can’t ride by without looking at it,” Canter said. “It’s an eyesore, but I have to look over at it, and I can’t close my eyes to it.”

Once or twice a year, the water authority cleans the lake. The garbage was especially bad this time because COVID prevented teams from getting on the lake last year.

So a big problem grew into a bigger problem. Carolyn Hunt described the strange things she has seen in the lake.

“I’ve seen outdoor play equipment, laundry baskets, big five-gallon plastic tubs and, of course, fast-food trash,” Hunt said.

The Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority knows about the trash build up. But with a staff that has to clean the lake and provide water to hundreds of thousands of people living in the area, there’s only so much they can do.

“It’s great to see them down here today cleaning it up. They are really making an effort,” Canter said. It’s an eyesore for the community to come by and see it every day.”

Neighbors and the water authority believe the trash comes from nearby parks, homes and from people tossing garbage from their cars or trucks.

Cleaning up someone else’s mess is expensive. The Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority spent over $30,000 on the last Randleman Lake cleanup.

Employees also filled 200 trash bags. To keep expenses down and the lake looking great, homeowners near Randleman Lake are asking us to be careful with our trash.

“Maybe they don’t realize a lot of their stuff flows down into the water,” Hunt said. “Everybody, even if you don’t live near the lake, needs to take responsibility.”