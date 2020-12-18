‘It’s a juggling act’: Forest Oaks community members talk about nearly week-long water boil alert

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A nearly week-long boil water advisory has been lifted for one southeast Guilford County community. On Thursday, Greensboro city officials told FOX8 the water is safe for all uses and meets state standards.

Around 2,000 residents in the Forest Oaks neighborhood were under the warning for four days, including Eleanor Nesbitt. She’s been connected to city water since 2002 without problems until this week.

“It’s a juggling act. How do I not get burned and still do what I need to do?” said Nesbitt. “Brushing your teeth is kind of tricky because you can’t use the water that’s running. Washing your face, because we aren’t supposed to get it in our eyes, nose and mouth.”

It couldn’t have come at a worse time for the owners of Isabella’s Pizza Pub on Liberty Road.

“We had to close Monday night,” said Kyle Dudich. “Our employees lost hours and we lost business that night.”

Dudich is already feeling the financial impacts of the coronavirus restrictions.

On Monday crews discovered the 16-inch water main break on Twining Road. Fixing the waterline was a challenge. Immediate repairs caused another break further down the pipe causing the delay.

Crews redirected water through another pipe.

“That whole section of line that’s failed is completely isolated,” said Michael Borchers, director of Greensboro Water Resources. “We have valves to isolate it, just like you have spikes at your house.”

Borchers said it’s hard for crews to make repairs because it’s in a wooded area.

“A lot of things come into play, soil conditions, what’s the pressure and the flow on the line and the material,” he said.

He recommends to run all indoor cold-water faucets for three minutes. Replace water filters used on or before the advisory and flush automatic ice makers three times.

“They may see a little bit lower pressure than normal,” said Borchers. “That’s because we’re using secondary lines.”