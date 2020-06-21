‘It was unreal’: NC woman wins $200,000 top prize

SOUTHPORT, N.C. — Julia O’Neal, of Southport, tried her luck on a $5 scratch-off ticket and walked away the lucky winner of a $200,000 top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

O’Neal purchased her lucky $200,000 Triple Play ticket from Murphy Express on North Howe Street in Southport.

“It was unreal,” O’Neal said. “I just couldn’t believe it.”

She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday.

After federal and state taxes, she took home $141,501.

“It comes in handy for me because I can fix the house up and pay bills,” she said.

The game launched in May with four top prizes of $200,000.

One prize remains to be won.