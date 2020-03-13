’It was pretty shocking’: Greensboro businesses react to canceled events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Some businesses in downtown Greensboro are preparing for a slowdown following minute-by-minute cancelations and events postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve got a lot of small businesses that are really hurting today, and this is going to put a huge hole in their revenue,” said Mayor Nancy Vaughan.

In less than 24 hours, Greensboro lost the remainder of the ACC Tournament, a downtown street festival, and the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts announced they would postpone grand opening celebrations.

“Those are all disappointments but longer term it’s what’s happening right now with the coronavirus, how is it impacting people, the employers, that’s the bigger concern,” Vaughan said.

Aaron Bray owns SMõHK’D on Elm St. He said the restaurant was shocked to learn the center would be postponing events in March.

“I had to sit down when I got the news, it was pretty shocking for us,” he said. “We were really expecting a huge surge in business too being right across the street, and we actually did our whole campaign and planned the whole opening around when the arts center was going to open, so it was pretty shocking and devastating at the same time.”

Bray said to keep employees busy, the restaurant will start delivering at no extra charge.

“I think it’s beneficial for our staff to stay busy and also for the community to feel safe if they’re not comfortable to go out and being in large environments we’ll bring it to them,” he said.

Vaughan is encouraging people to shop locally when possible. She added that there will be a celebration to open the center eventually.

“There will be a big moment later on when it’s appropriate this is a great building a lot of people did a lot of hard work to make it become a reality it still is a reality but right now there are other factors we need to focus on,” she said.