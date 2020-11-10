‘It puts HBCUs on the map’: Local students react to projected vice-president-elect Kamala Harris

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several students at North Carolina A&T State University said Monday that projected results in the 2020 election brought a sense of relief.

Projected Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris will be the first woman, woman of color and first graduate of a historically Black college or university to win the office.

“The bar is no longer set for older white men. It’s for women. Men of color. Just basically anyone who feels like they don’t have a voice,” said freshman student Rajauhn Hill.

“The sky really is the limit,” senior student Nicholas Jeffers said.

Harris graduated from Howard University, and students felt the win would help encourage more students to choose historically Black schools as their first pick.

“They understand the importance of the role, and they understand the importance of HBCUs. HBCUs are a part of our culture,” said Ray Trapp, the university’s director of external affairs and NC A&T graduate.

Several Aggies said Monday they felt there is still a stigma surrounding HBCUs, and they were pushed to consider predominantly white institutions.

“Because my grades were super good, they always wanted me to look at PWI’s and stuff like that. I just knew I wanted to go to an HBCU. I wanted to be around like minded individuals and people that look like me,” said student Ramya Mabry.

Harris said Saturday she may be the first woman to hold the office, but she won’t be the last. Students said that made an impact.

“It reminds me of when I was 13 and Barack Obama won, and it made me believe that I could be president too.mWell now I can look at my niece and sister who are working their tails off in school and trying to do better and say “you can too,” said Nicholas Jeffers, an NCA&T senior.

University officials say they hope the vice-president-elect might prompt other students to consider making HBCUs their first choice this spring, boosting enrollment.

Latest headlines from FOX8