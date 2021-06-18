It looks like the kitten who was found covered in gasoline will make a full recovery

The kitten found doused in gasoline on Monday is making progress toward a full recovery.

It’s been an emotional week for the staff at Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary. As JET 24 Action News reported last week about the kitten, caretakers were fearing the worst for its survival.

One week later, the kitten is making great progress.

It was all thanks to a couple of 10 year-old children playing a softball game at Harborcreek Community Field, the kitten now has a chance of survival. After the kids discovered the kitten, the family called Orphan Angels who immediately came to the rescue and took him home.

“I contacted our director and assistant director and they directed me to give him a warm bath, dry him off really well and then just do whatever I could to keep him warm.” said Andy Thompson, a volunteer at Orphan Angels.

“We did supportive care until the vet opened up at 8:00 a.m. the next morning, so for eight hours I did not sleep. I stayed up with him and did Dextrose and Karo Syrup because he was fading and he was acting like he wasn’t going to make it through the night.” said MaryGrace Lacoste, Executive Director at Orphan Angels.

Lacsote said she feared for the worst on the first night, but after many vet visits, Dugout is happy and being playful just like a regular kitten.

“He is no longer considered critical. He is playful and he is very active. When he first started walking, he was twitching his feet and the concern was he would have neurological damage, but that does not seem to be an issue at this point.” Lacoste said.

Lacoste and volunteers are expecting a long road ahead for the recovery of the kitten, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Orphan Angels has received many responses from people in the community who want to adopt the kitten. At this time, the team is waiting until he is fully recovered before sending him to a forever home.