‘It looked like something important’: Woman hopes to find owner of old Bible

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a mystery a Newport News woman is trying to solve: She has an old Bible, and she is trying to find who owns it.

“It’s very worn,” said Amanda Southern.

Southern is looking for some divine intervention. She has what she believes is a family heirloom.

“Someone used this a lot,” she said. “It could have been passed down from family members.”

“I’d just like to find the person it belonged to,” she added.

Southern has had the book for nearly eight months. It was given to her by a friend.

“It was found at Oyster Point and Jefferson in a bag behind one of the trash cans right in the front of Food Lion,” Southern added. “I was looking through it and noticed markings. It looked like something important to someone’s family.”

Southern took to social media, but she didn’t have any hits. There’s no way to telling how old the Bible is, but there are few markings.

“There is a name ‘I. Peter,'” Southern said. “Then there is also writing in pencil that is worn away now.”

The owner’s name is still in the dark. Southern hopes soon that will come into the light.

“I would be ecstatic,” Southern added. “I would be really happy.”

Anyone with information can call Southern at 7557-701-8918 or send an email to jason.marks@wavy.com.