‘It is felt by everybody in our agency’; Elon officer’s 3-year-old child shot in Guilford County; investigation underway

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An officer’s young child suffered a gunshot wound in Guilford County, multiple sources tell FOX8.

Chief Kelly Blackwelder was on the scene and confirmed that Officer Orlando Maynard’s child was hurt Wednesday, and that the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Maynard has been on the force for eight months, and prior to that he served in the military.

While she could not confirm how the child was injured or how severely, she told FOX8 that Elon PD is a small force, only 23 officers, and she was on the scene to provide “support and comfort” for her officer and his family.

“No one deserves this, no one deserves this and to know that their child is hurt and we just ask for people in the community to come together and see that we’re one of you,” Chief Blackwelder said.

She asked for the love, support and prayers from the community.

