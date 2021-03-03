‘It gets worse as every weekend comes along’: Triad businesses spend thousands to repair and prevent joy rides in parking lots

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crowds of souped-up cars and their owners, numbering in the hundreds, gather every weekend in business parking lots in the Triad, and it is costing some building owners thousands.

Most cases have happened on weekends late at night, into the early hours of the morning. These drivers speed through parking lots, and at times film one another drifting, doing donuts and “burning rubber.”

This has begun to do tremendous damage to parking lots, like the one behind Stanley Benefits Services in Greensboro.

The stripped parking spaces in the parking lots have been covered up by the tire marks, busted tire rubber and pieces of broken vehicles.

Owner Scott Stanley told FOX8 their security cameras have captured crowds of upwards of 500 people in their parking lot on a given weekend. These are individuals who do not have permission to be there.

“It gets worse as every weekend comes along,” he said. “They’ll line up with cars, they’ll do donuts. They just love spinning around. I’m just worried about someone getting hit and run over, and hurt.”

Scott has contacted Greensboro police to report the intruders at least four times since the start of the year. Police are able to break up the crowds, however, no citations have been written, and no arrests have been made.

Each Saturday, between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., the riders return.

“If they feel that the police are on them then it tends to be smaller. But when the tension dies off then they’re back in a big crowd,” he said.

Greensboro police have begun to take preventative measures to address the issue. Those measures include police officers being posted at popular “group gathering spots” to act as deterrents to those looking to burn rubber and do damage.

However, police are not able to be at every location, making it hard to stop these groups from gathering.

Business owners like Scott are investing in gates to stop these groups from coming onto his property. He’s investing thousands in security, while also spending hundreds to thousands to re-stripe most of his parking lots.