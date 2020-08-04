Isaias weakens to tropical storm as center nears North Carolina/Virginia border

Isaias has gone down to a tropical storm as it crosses into Virginia after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory, the storm is about 15 miles southeast of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, and about 85 miles west-southwest of Norfolk, Virginia. It is heading north-northeast at 28 mph.

The tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, just below the threshold for a category 1 hurricane.

The center of the storm is over northeastern North Carolina and moving into Virginia.

Forecasters expect the storm to pick up speed as it continues north-northeast.

Early Tuesday morning, the storm is expected to move into southeastern Virginia, near or along the coast of the mid-Atlantic states and across the northeastern United States into southern Canada tonight.

Isaias is forecasted to continue weakening Tuesday night and become a post-tropical storm Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

– Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

– Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina, to the North Carolina/Virginia border

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Surf City to Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

– North of Surf City, North Carolina, to Eastport, Maine

– Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

– Chesapeake Bay

– Tidal Potomac River

– Delaware Bay

– Long Island and Long Island Sound

– Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and Block Island

President Trump approves NC emergency declaration ahead of Isaias making landfall along East Coast

President Donald Trump approved North Carolina’s emergency declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias making landfall along the East Coast, according to a statement from the White House.

The full statement is provided below:

Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that an emergency exists in the State of North Carolina and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Isaias beginning on July 31, 2020, and continuing.



The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.



Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support, will be provided for the counties of Beaufort, Bertie, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Gates, Hertford, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Tyrrell, and Washington.



Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance, will be provided for the counties of Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Anson, Ashe, Avery, Bladen, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Caswell, Catawba, Chatham, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Columbus, Cumberland, Davidson, Davie, Durham, Edgecombe, Forsyth, Franklin, Gaston, Graham, Granville, Greene, Guilford, Halifax, Harnett, Haywood, Henderson, Hoke, Iredell, Jackson, Johnston, Lee, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, Northampton, Orange, Person, Polk, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rockingham, Rowan, Rutherford, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Stokes, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Union, Vance, Wake, Warren, Watauga, Wayne, Wilkes, Wilson, Yadkin, and Yancey and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.



Pete Gaynor, Administrator, FEMA, Department of Homeland Security, named Elizabeth Turner as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.