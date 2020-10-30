When it starts to get cooler, pet owners look forward to fleas and ticks being less of a problem.
So why are our pets still scratching?
Emily Byrd has the answer in this week’s Project Pet.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Is your pet itchy? A High Point veterinarian says there could be a simple way to help
- Tens of thousands in Triad still waiting for power to come back on in wake of Tropical Storm Zeta
- Lil Wayne gets backlash after showing support for President Trump
- McRib is back: McDonald’s fan-favorite available nationwide for first time since 2012
- Video shows scene after crash at Lindsay Street, Gatewood Avenue in High Point