REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Patricia Neal, of Reidsville, bought a scratch-off ticket Sunday night with her husband and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“We saw all those zeroes and were like, ‘Is this for real?’” she said. “We were so shocked.”

Neal bought her $20 100X The Cash ticket from Freeway Mart on Freeway Drive in Reidsville.

“We really needed this,” Neal said.

She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $71,256.

“I’m still just amazed right now,” she said. “I’m so happy.”

Neal said she her winnings to pay bills.

