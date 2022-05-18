CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 911 recording released Wednesday captured some of the aftermath of a head-on crash involving a dump truck and school bus that injured 17 people in south Charlotte last week.

The crash happened on May 11 when police said a dump truck traveling on Sharon Road West crossed the centerline and struck a school bus carrying 15 students to South Mecklenburg High School.

In a 911 recording, crying can be heard as a passenger reports that there were injuries.

Operator: “Charlotte 911, do you need police, fire or Medic?”

Caller: “We had an accident here, in a bus going to school.”

Operator: “Is anyone injured?”

Caller: Yes.

As the operator asked the caller what bus number was involved in the accident, crying can be heard in the background. Listen below:

Fourteen students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, CMS officials said. One student refused to be transported. The driver of the school bus suffered life-threatening injuries.

According to a police report obtained by Queen City News, the driver of the dump truck, 23-year-old Nathan Clyde Luck, was driving west on Sharon Road West when he fell asleep, causing the truck to cross the centerline and strike two vehicles.

Luck, who also suffered serious injuries in the crash, was issued a citation for driving left of center.

Neighbors in the area near Sharonbrook Drive and Sharon Road West expressed concern over the stretch of roadway.

“The speed coming off this curb through this area is always high impact,” said Neighbor James Daniels. “I’m surprised it hasn’t happened sooner.”