Iowa governor signs bill restoring voting rights for felons

DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican governor Kim Reynolds has made the restoration of voting rights a priority during her first term, KCCI reports.

On Wednesday, Governor Reynolds signed an executive order to give back the right to vote to many people previously convicted of felonies.

“I will be signing executive order number seven, which restores the right to vote for Iowans who have already completed their felony sentences, announced and announces that I will continue to do so on a daily basis for those who complete their sentence in the future,” Reynolds said.

There will be some exceptions, including some felonies like homicide or manslaughter.

However, those felons can still petition to get their rights back.

Sex offenders will not be able to vote until their special sentence is completed.

And for those convicted of sexual assault, it will depend on the severity of their case.