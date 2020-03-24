Investor suing NC Senator Richard Burr over stock sales following coronavirus briefing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- An investor is suing Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) over selling stocks following a briefing on the coronavirus.

Alan Jacobson filed the suit in Washington, D.C.

He says Senator Burr violated the stock act of 2012 which forbids insider trading by a member of Congress.

Jacobson is an investor in Wyndham Hotels and Resorts.

Senator Burr sold off some of his shares in that company following a briefing on Jan. 24.

He maintains he sold the stock based on news reports and not what he learned in the briefing.

He has asked the Senate Ethics Committee to look into his transaction.