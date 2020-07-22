Investigators working to identify victim in deadly Davidson County house fire

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators are working to identify the person killed in a house fire on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday around 9 p.m., fire crews and deputies were called the 2600 block of Hoover Road.

The fire also damaged vehicles parked outside the home.

A neighbor shared cellphone video with FOX8 showing the flames that took over the home. He said when he saw the smoke from his house he rushed to the scene.

“I got here before the police and everybody that arrived and I started videoing. I seen the whole place engulfed in flames. I didn’t know if anybody was inside. There was nothing I could do because the fire was out of control,” Joseph Casolo said.

Investigators said they are working to find the victims next of kin and the cause of the fire.